Urueye was reportedly robbed of his valuables and stabbed by hoodlums who cornered him along Idi Araba road, where LUTH is located, late on Thursday. He died hours later after efforts to save his life in the hospital failed.

The tragic stabbing happened just a day after Urueye graduated from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) on Wednesday, April 3.

Urueye's death has sparked outrage from students and doctors at LUTH who lamented that the area had been unsafe for a long time without any efforts by security agencies to arrest the situation.

On Friday, April 5, Urueye's colleagues protested against the injuctice of his death and demanded the apprehension of his killers.