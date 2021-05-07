RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Robbers attack bullion van in Ondo state, cart away undisclosed amount of money

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some men, suspected to be armed robbers, on Thursday evening attacked a bullion van at Elemosho Village along the Akure-Ondo Expressway in Ondo East Local Government Area of Ondo State, making away with an undisclosed sum of money.

Robbers attack bullion van in Ondo state, cart away undisclosed amount of money. [solacebase]
Robbers attack bullion van in Ondo state, cart away undisclosed amount of money. [solacebase] Pulse Nigeria

According to an eyewitness, the robbers waylaid and attacked the billion van belonging to one the commercial banks, as it headed towards Akure at about 5pm.

Recommended articles

The eyewitness said, in the operation which lasted for about 20 minutes, the robbers shot three people and disappeared into the bush.

According to the eyewitness, villagers abandoned their houses and ran into the bush for safety on hearing the sporadic gunshots..

“The robbers came to the scene in a Lexus car and waylaid the convoy, riddled two out of the three vehicles in the convoy with bullets.

“They shot three people before they ran away into the bush. One of the victims was alive while it was not sure whether the other two survived.”

“Men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun, were invited to the scene and took one victim to the hospital,” the eyewitness added.

In a reaction, the Commander of the Amotekun team, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, who confirmed the incident, said his men took one of the injured person to the hospital. He also said there was no life lost in the attack.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tee-Leo Ikoro, said the robbers had run away before the security men got to the scene.

Ikoro said that the command has commenced investigation into the incident, indicating that detectives are on the trail of the bandits.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pastor Adeboye's son Dare dies in his sleep at the age of 42

Bill Gates leaves Melinda at home every year to spend good time with 70-year-old ex-lover

“My mom sent nude photos to my fiancé & called him on WhatsApp video while naked” - Lady seeks help

Rev Mbaka cries out: 'Catholic Church is stopping me from celebrating mass'

4 things to do after sex

Musician slumps and dies while worshipping God in the church: “He’s gone to be with the lord”

Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex

Nigerians mourn with Pastor Adeboye on Twitter following the death of his son

I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Handsome man