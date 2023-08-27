Road crashes claimed 31 lives in Adamawa in 7 months — FRSC

The command also confirmed that 274 persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the road crashes within the period under review.

Yelwa Dio, FRSC’s Sector Commander in the state, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Saturday.

According to him, during the period the command recorded 126 road crashes involving 548 people.

The sector commander attributed major causes of the accidents to excessive speeding, overloading of persons and goods, wrongful overtaking and use of mobile phones while driving.

He therefore advised drivers and other road users to always abide by traffic rules and regulations to avoid mishaps.

“The drivers should understand that passengers have the right to reach their destination safely.

“Passengers also should be able to talk to the drivers on the need to obey traffic rules and regulations at all times,” he said.

Dio said the command had embarked on educating motorists and the general public on traffic regulations through the media, in the mosques and churches as well as in motor parks in order to ensure that the message reach people to save lives.

He noted that some drivers have formed the habit engaging in over speeding, especially due to high cost of fuel occasioned by subsidy removal, in order to cover the time spent in the park.