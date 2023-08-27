ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Road crashes claimed 31 lives in Adamawa in 7 months — FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dio said the command had embarked on educating motorists and the general public on traffic regulations through the media.

FRSC rescue team after an accident (icir)
FRSC rescue team after an accident (icir)

Recommended articles

The command also confirmed that 274 persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the road crashes within the period under review.

Yelwa Dio, FRSC’s Sector Commander in the state, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Saturday.

According to him, during the period the command recorded 126 road crashes involving 548 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sector commander attributed major causes of the accidents to excessive speeding, overloading of persons and goods, wrongful overtaking and use of mobile phones while driving.

He therefore advised drivers and other road users to always abide by traffic rules and regulations to avoid mishaps.

“The drivers should understand that passengers have the right to reach their destination safely.

“Passengers also should be able to talk to the drivers on the need to obey traffic rules and regulations at all times,” he said.

Dio said the command had embarked on educating motorists and the general public on traffic regulations through the media, in the mosques and churches as well as in motor parks in order to ensure that the message reach people to save lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that some drivers have formed the habit engaging in over speeding, especially due to high cost of fuel occasioned by subsidy removal, in order to cover the time spent in the park.

Dio cautioned that such habit portend danger and always result in high casualty in case of accidents.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Otti adopts PPP for sustainable waste management in Abia State

Gov Otti adopts PPP for sustainable waste management in Abia State

Tinubu’s reforms genuine, in nation’s best interest – Justice Minister

Tinubu’s reforms genuine, in nation’s best interest – Justice Minister

Kwankwaso’s nursing college graduates 36 professional nurses

Kwankwaso’s nursing college graduates 36 professional nurses

Road crashes claimed 31 lives in Adamawa in 7 months — FRSC

Road crashes claimed 31 lives in Adamawa in 7 months — FRSC

Niger: Tinubu wants US to defend democracy in West Africa

Niger: Tinubu wants US to defend democracy in West Africa

Customs confiscates contraband worth ₦164.8m in Kebbi

Customs confiscates contraband worth ₦164.8m in Kebbi

Each beneficiary get ₦4m as 43 students bag First Lady’s scholarship grant

Each beneficiary get ₦4m as 43 students bag First Lady’s scholarship grant

How can 'one man' be given pipeline protection contract - Fubara slams FG

How can 'one man' be given pipeline protection contract - Fubara slams FG

Kano gov, Kwankwaso, others hold special prayer ahead tribunal verdict

Kano gov, Kwankwaso, others hold special prayer ahead tribunal verdict

Pulse Sports

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Michelle Alozie opens up on how she balances cancer research and football

Michelle Alozie opens up on how she balances cancer research and football

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend set to play for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in legends game

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend set to play for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in legends game

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Nigerians expect you to serve, deliver with integrity  —  Tinubu tells new ministers

Nyesom Wike is the new Minister of the FCT. (Ripples)

Wike makes promises and threats on his first day as Minister of FCT

NBA files petition against lawyer for smoking marijuana, posting nudes. [X:Punch]

NBA files petition against lawyer for smoking marijuana, posting nudes