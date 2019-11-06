Alhaji Adamu-Sule Muhammad, the Managing Director of the state Urban Development Board (NUDB), said this in Lafia when members of the House of Assembly Committee on Urban Development paid an oversight visit to the board.

He said that the construction of road networks in Lafia and other parts of the state by government had boosted socioeconomic activities and transportation system, and improved the lives of residents.

Muhammad added that it had also boosted agricultural production in the state.

“I want to commend you for this visit and assure you of the state government’s continued commitment to the provision of roads and other infrastructural facilities across the state.

“We have constructed, rehabilitated and completed 13 roads, among which are the Kabayi/Mararaba junction, Toto-Umaisha road, roads in Wamba Township and internal road at the Federal University, Lafia, among others.

“We also have six ongoing road projects, which include Lafia- Tofa-Agyararagu road and Panda/Kube road. All these roads were done to improve the socioeconomic activities of the people of the state,” the NUDB boss said.

He commended the committee for its commitment to monitoring and ensuring that quality jobs were done.

The Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu (APC-Awe South), said that the visit was not to witch-hunt anybody, but to assess the budget performance of the board for the 2019 fiscal year.

Yakubu said that the assessment was with the view to addressing any challenge that might be discovered.

“We are here as part of our oversight functions to see things for ourselves with the view to addressing any challenge discovered.

ALSO READ: President Buhari can govern Nigeria from wherever he is, says Oshiomhole

“We are ready to partner with you to ensure infrastructural development across the state, as the importance of the provision of roads and other social amenities to societal development cannot be overemphasised,” Yakubu said.

He urged the management of the board to continue to be up and doing in ensuring effective supervision of projects to ensure that quality works were done and delivered in the interest of the state.