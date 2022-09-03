RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Road accidents: There is nothing negative about Ember months – FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

Anambra State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps on Saturday began the annual Ember Months campaign with an awareness and fitness walk.

The state Sector Commander, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, said that the essence of the ember months campaign was to educate motorists on how to drive safely

Irelewuyi said: ”There is nothing negative about the Ember Months except that we usually witness high level of vehicle movement.

“Also attitudinal behaviours of drivers during the period cause road crashes and not any evil associated with the months.

“Ceremonies such as wedding, traditional events and burial, among others, are fixed and those from abroad come home to felicitate with their loved ones, which sometimes increased the vehicular movement.

“So this walk is to prepare our personnel physically and mentally for the task of managing road traffic during the period.”

The commander urged motorists to cooperate with FRSC officials by avoiding overloading, worn out tyres as well as change in attitudinal behaviours on the use of roads to reduce crashes.

He also advised motorists to pay attention to their health, especially their eyes and mental health and exercise patience while on the road.

