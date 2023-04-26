The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Road accidents have drastically reduced in Ondo, Osun, Oyo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The southwest zone observed significant improvement in the driving habits of motorists.

There were minimal road accidents recorded in the states during the just concluded Eid-el-Fitr celebrations (image used for illustrative purpose) [Guardian]
There were minimal road accidents recorded in the states during the just concluded Eid-el-Fitr celebrations (image used for illustrative purpose) [Guardian]

Recommended articles

The Zonal Commanding Officer, FRSC Zone 11, comprising Osun, Oyo and Ondo, Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Meshach Jatau, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN ) on Wednesday in Osogbo.

He said the zone observed significant improvement in the driving habits of motorists leading to minimal road accidents during the just concluded Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

"We notice a drastic reduction of accidents with only 30 road accidents in the zone involving 206 persons and 13 deaths while our men rescued 101 others.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The deaths occurred in six routes within the zone in which motorcycle riders were predominantly in the fatality," Jatau said.

He said that the leverage provided by accredited driving schools to undertake 15-session training programmes for all motorcycle and tricycle riders would enable them to be licensed.

"The training will further expose motorcycle and tricycle riders to the rudiments of safe riding habits which would further reduce the frequency of occurrences of accidents.

"It will give them insights on the need to comply with road traffic laws and also improve safety practices on our roads."

The ZCO further said that 9,484 unclaimed drivers licences were yet to be collected across various driver's licence centres (DLC) in the zone, adding that it would soon commence a special operation tagged "Show Your License" to address the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jatau said the special operation to be embarked upon would enable only licensed and authorised drivers/riders on roads in the southwest.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obaseki distributes 3.3 million books to schools in 5 years

Obaseki distributes 3.3 million books to schools in 5 years

Borno provides free healthcare for 46,000 vulnerable people

Borno provides free healthcare for 46,000 vulnerable people

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians about killer children cough syrup named Naturcold

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians about killer children cough syrup named Naturcold

Soludo donates computers worth over ₦‎100 million to civil servants

Soludo donates computers worth over ₦‎100 million to civil servants

Road accidents have drastically reduced in Ondo, Osun, Oyo

Road accidents have drastically reduced in Ondo, Osun, Oyo

Tinubu moves into official Abuja residence ahead of May 29 inauguration

Tinubu moves into official Abuja residence ahead of May 29 inauguration

Former lawmakers caution against zoning in National Assembly

Former lawmakers caution against zoning in National Assembly

Deadly tomato disease destroys over 300 hectares of farmlands in Kano

Deadly tomato disease destroys over 300 hectares of farmlands in Kano

Missing governorship candidate found dead in Enugu

Missing governorship candidate found dead in Enugu

Pulse Sports

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers.

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground.

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground

FG asks all jobless persons in Lagos to register at NDE office. (Vanguard)

FG asks all jobless persons in Lagos to register at NDE office, LGAs

An illustrative photo of UTME candidates writing exam at CBT centres.

2023 UTME: JAMB directs candidates to print notification slips