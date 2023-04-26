Road accidents have drastically reduced in Ondo, Osun, Oyo

The Zonal Commanding Officer, FRSC Zone 11, comprising Osun, Oyo and Ondo, Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Meshach Jatau, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN ) on Wednesday in Osogbo.

He said the zone observed significant improvement in the driving habits of motorists leading to minimal road accidents during the just concluded Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

"We notice a drastic reduction of accidents with only 30 road accidents in the zone involving 206 persons and 13 deaths while our men rescued 101 others.

"The deaths occurred in six routes within the zone in which motorcycle riders were predominantly in the fatality," Jatau said.

He said that the leverage provided by accredited driving schools to undertake 15-session training programmes for all motorcycle and tricycle riders would enable them to be licensed.

"The training will further expose motorcycle and tricycle riders to the rudiments of safe riding habits which would further reduce the frequency of occurrences of accidents.

"It will give them insights on the need to comply with road traffic laws and also improve safety practices on our roads."

The ZCO further said that 9,484 unclaimed drivers licences were yet to be collected across various driver's licence centres (DLC) in the zone, adding that it would soon commence a special operation tagged "Show Your License" to address the situation.

