Mrs Stella Uchegbu, the Sector Commander of the Corps in Ebonyi gave the admonition on Wednesday in Abakaliki, during the celebration of the 2019 West African Road Safety Organisation (WARSO) Day, which coincides with the commemoration of the birth of the founder of the Red Cross, Henry Dunant.

Uchegbu, represented by Mr Charles Edem, the Deputy Commander Operations, said that checking drivers’ excesses is the base on which the safety of journeys embarked on by motorists is based.

“It is the passengers’ duty to ensure that the drivers are not under the influence of alcohol, are not quarrelsome, driving on worn tyres, over-speeding, making calls while driving, among other anomalies.

“When passengers discover such attitudes from the drivers, it is their duty to speak and resist such, to ensure that the journeys are smooth and safe.

“It is also their duty not to distract the drivers while driving through discussions, arguments or quarrels that would endanger the lives of people inside the vehicle,” she said.

Uchegbu noted that the FRSC always commemorated WARSO Day with the Red Cross due to the latter’s mandate of protecting lives.

“The FRSC will always collaborate with relevant stakeholders in the task of reducing road accidents in the state, as we call on them to redouble their efforts in this regard.

“We also seize the opportunity to urge drivers, especially those of articulated vehicles, to always review their driver’s licences promptly, to ensure they are worthy to ply the roads,” he said.

Chief Simeon Nweze, Chairman of the Red Cross in Ebonyi, noted that the celebration of its founder’s day with the FRSC is part of their core mandate of saving lives.

“Our duties are similar to those of the FRSC, but the main aim is to sensitise the people on the need to practice safe behaviour, especially on the roads,” he said.

He noted that the contrary to speculations, there were no disputes within the branch, as his leadership would address the problems of accommodation and finance, among others, confronting the society.

Mr Emeka Nwibo, the Leader of the Articulated Drivers Union of the state, said the union had consistently educated its members to shun acts that would endander lives on the roads.