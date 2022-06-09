RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Road accident claims 7 lives in Osun – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Osun Command, says seven persons died in various accidents in May .

The Sector Commander, Mr Paul Okpe, disclosed this in a statement by the command’s spokesperson , Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, and made available to newsmen in Osogbo.

Okpe said that 26 road traffic accidents had claimed the lives of seven persons, leaving 26 others severely injured .

According to him, the command arrested 375 road traffic offenders across the state, while 125 others were educated on road traffic regulations .

Okpe said the command was able to issue drivers licence to motorists and also having some uncollected ones .

” The numbers of vehicle licence issued and uncollected in the month of May is about 4,074,” he said

Okpe stressed that the command would not hesitate to arrest any road traffic violators and ensure they faced the wrath of laws .

” I want to advise road users to abide by the traffic regulations, to avoid unseen situations that could lead to loss of lives and properties.

“The command will ensure that road violators are dealt with and if apprehended, will face the consequences which might either lead to a fine or jail terms,” he said .

