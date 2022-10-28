Rivers varsity bans indecent dressing, tattoo, others on campus

Enyindah listed items considered indecent on campus to include the wearing of gowns with tiny shoulder straps (spaghetti gown) short skirts; bum shorts, blouses that expose the navel (Bellybutton) or breast, leg chain and wearing of long eyelashes.

Others were tattoos, nose rings by both sexes of students, ear rings by male students; tinting of hair in different colours, sagging of trousers; wearing of torn jean trousers and bathroom slippers.

The registrar said the Senate of RSU took the decision to ban the indecent dressing on campus at its meeting of Sept. 29.