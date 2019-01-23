The Rivers state Police command has denied reports make the rounds that its men arrested the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

According to Daily Post, it was alleged that Amaechi was arrested on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, by the state Commissioner of Police, Usman Belel over allegations of corruption.

Speaking to newsmen on the issue, the spokesman of the River state police command, Nnamdi Omoni urged the public to disregard the report.

Omoni also revealed that an investigation has been launched to identify those behind the report.

He said “The attention of the Rivers State Police Command has been drawn to an item of news making the rounds in the Social Media, credited to AIT Nigeria News, on the purported arrest of the Ex- Governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi in his home by the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Police Command at the early hours of today 23/1/2019, on the allegation of corruption, directed by the Inspector General of Police.

“It has become increasingly necessary at this stage to put the records straight and state unequivocally as follows: That the Ex-Governor of Rivers State and Hon. Minister of Transportation, RT Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi was never arrested by the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command or any Security Agency for that matter, as reported by the AIT medium.

“That the general public is hereby enjoined to disregard and discountenance the above news report as being mischievous, ill-conceived, diversionary and only intended to undermine the security situation in the State and harass the Nigeria Police Force and the person of the Ex-Governor and Hon. Minister of Transportation.

ALSO READ: Rotimi Amaechi allegedly describes Nigeria as hopeless and helpless in leaked audio

“The Commissioner of Police wishes to assure the general public that there is no cause for alarm, as the state is peaceful and all business activities are going on peacefully. The Command under the watch of the Commissioner of Police, CP Usman A. Belel is committed to ensuring that the existing peace is sustained.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently named Amaechi as one allegedly corrupt members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who should be investigated by President Buhari.

You will recall that in 2015, a Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike accused Amaechi of spending N9.530 billion on a non-existent hospital.