Rivers LG alerts security agencies about plan to stage politically-sponsored protests

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman also enjoined traditional rulers and Chiefs of the various communities to ensure collaboration with the security agencies to ensure continued peace in the area.

This is contained in a statement signed by Erastus Awortu, Chairman of the council and made available to newsmen on Friday.

The chairman called on parents and guardians to caution their children and wards from allowing themselves to be used as instruments to cause a breach of the peace.

“The authority of Andoni Local Government Area has uncovered a plot by some persons to stage a politically-sponsored protest in the area on Saturday, Jan. 6 and another plan by some groups to stage a counter-protest.

“While we recognise the right of the people to peaceful assembly vis-à-vis civil liberty as enshrined in the law, we will not condone any act that could lead to a breach of the peace in Andoni.

“It is our view that if the planned protest is allowed, it could lead to a violent clash by the two groups or it could be hijacked by those with ill intention to unleash mayhem in the area," the chairman said in the statement.

