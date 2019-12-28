After passing the state’s 2020 Budget of N530,81bn, Rivers State lawmakers have commended governor Nyesom Wike for gifting them cars.

The lawmakers were said to have passed the budget the way it was presented to them by Wike without questioning or making any major change to the budget.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ikuinyi Ibani, thanked Wike for presenting car gift to him and his colleagues, saying that is how things should be done.

“The Governor handed to us the keys of official cars that belong to members of the State Assembly. This is how it should be and we are very grateful to him for providing such leadership and ensuring that members’ walfare are always given priority.

“Members shall continue to give meaningful contribution in their service and their productivity will be higher.”

“On behalf of the Rivers State House of Assembly, we have sent our Christmas wishes before now and it is our wish that God will grant him the enablement to continue to do what is right for the people.” he said.

Corroborating the speaker, the Deputy Speaker, Ehie Edison, governor Wike has gifted 32 members of the House official brand new Sports Utility Vehicles, PM News reports.

“We are most grateful and astonished and this gift is to aid our work. It will ensure that we can carry out our responsibilities as lawmakers.

We assure him that we will continue to maintain this relationship and will not let the governor, Rivers government and people down,” he said.