Rivers State Government has released the 22 workers of Exxon Mobil arrested for allegedly violating lockdown order in the state.

Following their arrest, the State Governor, Nyesom Wike said the 22 oil workers would be charged to court.

But Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Rivers State, Professor Zaccheus Adangor disclosed that the workers were released without charges, adding that the state government would no longer press charges against them.