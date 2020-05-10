This was contained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by Mr Paulinus Nsirim, the state Commissioner for Information and Communications.

The statement said that Osaroejiji was declared by the state government over his alleged involvement in criminal activities.

It said that N5 million would be given to anyone who provided reliable information that would lead to Osaroejiji’s arrest.

The state government also said that two hotels: Prudent Hotel at Alode, Eleme and Etemeteh Hotel in Onne, would be demolished for allegedly flouting government’s directive on the closure of hotels.

NAN reports that Gov. Nyesom Wike recently ordered the closure of all hotels operating in the state as a way of curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.