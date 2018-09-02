news

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has declared his intention to run for a second term in office during the 2019 elections.

Wike said this while speaking to a gathering of youths in the state on Saturday, September 1, 2018.

According to Daily Post, the Governor also vowed to resist any attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to take over the affairs of the state.

“I want to tell you that I am prepared for that election (2019). Since the youths are the ones saying that I should come out to contest, I am ready to come out.

“Let the security agencies know that we are prepared. When they are thinking of shooting, they will fall asleep, until the elections are over and we are declared winners.

“We will not allow two business partners to take over this state. We are aware in Rivers State. Nobody can do to this state the charade that is obtainable in Lagos State.

“People intentionally sold key assets of Rivers State to themselves and now they want to take more through business partnership. They sold to themselves the gas turbines, sold to themselves Olympia Hotel and Abonnema Wharf. If we allow them, they will sell the whole GRA to themselves. They should know that we are prepared,” Wike added.