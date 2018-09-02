Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike says he will seek re-election in 2019

Nyesom Wike Rivers Governor says he will seek re-election in 2019

Wike also vowed to resist any attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to take over the affairs of the state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike says he will seek re-election in 2019 play

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike

(Twitter)

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has declared his intention to run for a second term in office during the 2019 elections.

Wike said this while speaking to a gathering of youths in the state on Saturday, September 1, 2018.

According to Daily Post, the Governor also vowed to resist any attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to take over the affairs of the state.

“I want to tell you that I am prepared for that election (2019). Since the youths are the ones saying that I should come out to contest, I am ready to come out.

“Let the security agencies know that we are prepared. When they are thinking of shooting, they will fall asleep, until the elections are over and we are declared winners.

“We will not allow two business partners to take over this state. We are aware in Rivers State. Nobody can do to this state the charade that is obtainable in Lagos State.

ALSO READ: Wike raises alarm over plot to make Rivers unsafe

“People intentionally sold key assets of Rivers State to themselves and now they want to take more through business partnership. They sold to themselves the gas turbines, sold to themselves Olympia Hotel and Abonnema Wharf. If we allow them, they will sell the whole GRA to themselves. They should know that we are prepared,” Wike added.

Governor Nyesom Wike recently placed a bounty of N680m on the 33 alleged cultists in the state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari President warns Nigerians to stop travelling illegally for...bullet
2 Oshiomhole APC chairman reacts to Saraki’s declaration for Presidentbullet
3 Saraki PDP might dump Senate President, Atiku, here's whybullet

Related Articles

Jonathan Former President, Okowa, others for Niger Delta Lifetime Achievements Awards
2019 General Elections Zeus Polls says APC will sweep more states
INEC Suspension of Rivers by-election, unnecessary, unlawful – Parties
Rivers By-Election APC accuses Gov Wike of disrupting poll
Wike Rivers Governor says EFCC has no power to probe his government
Goodluck Jonathan Ex-President wants to take a lecturing job
Saraki PDP might dump Senate President, Atiku, here's why

Local

Presidency not happy with new DSS boss, might recall Daura – Report
Mathew Seiyefa Presidency not happy with new DSS boss, might recall Daura – Report
2-yr-old baby can't sit nor stand after uncle burnt her for pooing
In Anambra Govt to collaborate with NAPTIP to curb child abuse, molestation
Court sets 475 Boko Haram suspects free
Boko Haram Trial of suspects, good progress for Nigeria’s justice sector
Security agencies have been assigned to arrest Saraki – Timi Frank
Saraki Security agencies have been assigned to arrest Senate President – Timi Frank