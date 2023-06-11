Rivers Gov Fubara revokes road construction contract awarded by Wike

Fubara gave the order in Andoni on Saturday, while inspecting the project alongside the Commissioner for Works, George Kelly and the Chairman, Andoni Local Government Council, Erastus Awortu.

The governor said that it was regrettable that the contractor could only achieve about 45 per cent on the project despite receiving 100 per cent funding from the Wike administration.

“What I have seen here today leaves much to be desired, given that the immediate past administration had good intention for the people of Andoni.

“The last administration made so much commitment to the point of even making 100 per cent payment to ensure quick delivery of the project before the end of its tenure, unfortunately the contractor did otherwise.

“We are left with no option than to remove the big elephant behind the slow pace of work on this project just like President Bola Tinubu removed the big elephant behind fuel subsidy,” Fubara said.

Consequently, the governor directed the Works Commissioner to immediately commence the process of revocation of the Project.

He has also directed that the project be re-awarded to a more competent contractor who would deliver timely and according to specifications.

The governor, however, assured that the Andoni Section of the Unity Road would be completed and commissioned within his first hundred days in office.

