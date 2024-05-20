ADVERTISEMENT
Rivers Crisis: Councillors accuse LGA chairmen of plotting instability

Segun Adeyemi

Governor Fubara was lauded for his dedication to service delivery and his proactive, peace-focused policies.

Governor Sim Fubara [Facebook]

The forum suggests that these protests are being incited by Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s recent salary payment, which has reportedly caused dissatisfaction among the LGA chairmen.

In a statement released after a meeting in Port Harcourt, five councillors from various LGAs voiced their concerns about the negative comments made by some political leaders against the governor.

They accused the LGA chairmen of intending to organise “miscreants,” posing as members of the Councillors’ Forum, to create disorder.

The forum claimed that the outgoing chairmen were making inappropriate and baseless statements to undermine the governor’s administration.

They emphasised that the governor has fulfilled all payment obligations to civil servants and political appointees, rendering any protests unjustified.

Additionally, they commended Governor Fubara for his dedication to service delivery and his proactive, peace-focused policies.

They criticised the chairmen for being greedy and self-centred, pointing out their ineffective use of allocated funds and lack of transparency in budget reports.

Additionally, the forum claimed that some chairmen are illegally trying to extend their terms in office, which they vehemently oppose.

They urged the governor to notify security agencies to avert any potential disruptions to law and order.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

