This followed a letter forwarded to the House by the Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, and read during the Tuesday’s plenary requesting it to screen and confirm the nominee as the Chief Judge of the state.

The recommendation became necessary as the serving Chief Judge of the state, Justice Iyaye Laminkanran, is set to retire on May 25.

The Majority leader of the house, Mr Martin Amaewhule, (PDP-Obio/Akpor) during plenary moved a motion permitting the nominee, Justice Chibuzor Amadi, to take a bow following his laudable contributions in the judiciary sector.

“The 1991 Constitution, as amended, permits this House of Assembly to confirm nomination such as the request before us right now.

“Coming here this morning, I received notes from various members of this assembly, representing the various state constituencies.

“The reports confirmed that having perused the nominee’s curriculum vitae, he is worthy of trust especially, having served dutifully as a Magistrate, acting Registrar, Registrar and currently a Judge in the state High Court.

“We are also aware that he did perform credibly in the various tribunals and other tasks assigned to him by the state government at different times.

“He truly merits this appointment, he’s indeed a square peg in a square hole as his pedigree and official performance have made him deserving of the position.

“On that note, members have unanimously agreed that the nominee should take a bow because we are confident in his potential when he eventually takes his oath of office,” Amaewhule said.

In his response, Speaker of the House and lawmaker representing Andoni State Constituency (PDP), Mr Ikunyi-Owaji Ibani, also agreed with the decision of his colleagues.

He noted that the judiciary has again shown that it would always stand as the last hope of the common man as demonstrated by various testimonials, where Justice Chibuzor Amadi had displayed transparency in justice delivery.

“These endearing qualities are the reason the House had no questions whatsoever, rather, he was allowed to take a bow in respect of his selfless contributions in the judicial arm of government of the state.

“Justice Chibuzor Amadi, the nominee by the governor based on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council, has been approved by this house.

“Amadi would serve as the Chief Judge of the state.

“Following a vote at the floor, all the 18 lawmakers unanimously voted for Justice Amadi’s confirmation,” he said.

Based on the result, the House approved and confirmed Justice Chibuzor Amadi as Chief Judge of Rivers state as soon as the serving Chief Judge retires in May.