Rivers: Amaechi, Cole will face trial – Wike

Ima Elijah

...let them bring 500 Senior Advocates of Nigeria, they’ll face the trial - Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has named the state’s former governor Chibuike Amaechi and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Rivers governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, as persons clearly identified to have allegedly looted the state.

Wike made the claim on Thursday, July 21, 2022, shortly after signing the contract for the construction of the eleventh and twelfth flyover bridges and the dualisation of Azikiwe Street-Iloabuchi Road in Port Harcourt between the state government and Julius Berger Nigeria PLC at Government House, Port Harcourt.

He said that Amaechi and Cole would face trial even if the pair brought 500 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs).

They can run helter-skelter to stop their arraignment, but they must be arraigned and tried. What Rivers people will hear, Rivers people will be shocked to know what the former governor of the state and Minister did in this state with his partner, Tonye Cole,” Wike said.

“If they (Ameachi and Cole) like, let them bring 500 Senior Advocates of Nigeria, they’ll face the trial. So, that Nigerians will hear, Rivers people will see how this state was looted.

“Anybody can be governor but not those we’ve identified that have looted the State treasure. If we can do twelve flyovers from 2019 to now with the little amount of money we’re getting, imagine what the previous administration would’ve done.

“The previous administration that had a lot of money, if they had done them, we would’ve concentrated on other things. But we’re still working within the city to change its landscape.”

Meanwhile, Wike, has rewarded players of Nigeria Professional Football League champions Rivers United with $20,000 each and a two-week visit to Madrid, Spain for their pre-season training.

Players, coaches and management of the club were also conferred with the state’s ‘Governor Medal Service Award.’

Wike, during a reception at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday, acknowledged the team’s sacrifice, determination and hard work throughout the 2021/22 season.

Ima Elijah

