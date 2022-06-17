RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Rivers 2023: Farah Dagogo spends 50 days behind bars

Ima Elijah

Wike declared the governorship hopeful wanted for allegedly hiring suspected cultists to attack the PDP...

Farah Dagogo
Farah Dagogo

Detained governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Farah Dagogo, on Thursday, June 16, 2022, spent his 50th night behind bars.

Dagogo, who is also the member representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, was arrested on April 22, 2022, in Port Harcourt, the venue of the screening for PDP governorship aspirants in the South-South geopolitical zone.

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, had on April 18, 2022, declared the governorship hopeful wanted for allegedly hiring suspected cultists to attack the PDP state secretariat in Port Harcourt.

He was charged to court where the Chief Magistrate Andrew Amadi-Nna, remanded him in police custody.

Dagogo was later granted bail by the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, but before his bail conditions could be fulfilled, was brought on a stretcher to a Rivers State High Court, which remanded him at the Port Harcourt Maximum Correctional Centre.

Newsmen observed that when his matter came up last Friday, June 10, 2022, for the hearing of his bail application, the court headed by Justice Chinwendu Nwogu, dismissed the application.

The court based its decision on the fact the detained federal lawmaker had already filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal, challenging his continuous detention.

However, the Court of Appeal, in its ruling dismissed Dagogo’s bail application, insisting that it was hastily done.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

