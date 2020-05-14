The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Rinji, a student of History and International Relations and indigene of Kanke Local Government, was on May 12 shot and killed by security personnel on Zaria Road, Jos Plateau

The gruesome incident occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Spokesmen of the family, Mr Sam Mbok, in a chat with NAN in Pankshin on Thursday described the murder of their son as “very cruel “and “uncalled for” considering the innocence and harmlessness of the 20-year-old undergraduate.

“We, as family members, are taken aback by the cold blooded murder of our son by people who are supposed to ensure his and our safety as citizens of this country.

“For the fact that the authorities of Operations Safe Haven (OPSH) alias Special Tasks Force (STF), have apologised to us on the murder, we expect them to identify the killers and deal with them in accordance with law of the land.

“Our worry is that late Rinji did nothing terribly wrong to warrant his killing, and so we demand that justice be done against those who cut short his life,” he pleaded.

Mbok said that there was need for the government, particularly the Chief of Army Staff, to conduct full investigation into the killing and ensure that the culprits were punished.

He described the late Rinji as a “very gentle” and “cool headed boy,” who did not deserve the life being cut short at its prime.

He disclosed that all things being equal, the family hoped to bury Rinji on Saturday, if the security operatives were through with their investigations.

Plateau Gov. Simon Lalong had on Wednesday, May 13, called for full investigation into the murder of the young Rinji and the prosecution of those found culpable.