Rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong sentenced to one month jail time in Akwaibom

Justice Obot justified the conviction warrant by saying she had run out of patience with the excesses and unruly behaviours of the embattled lawyer who is the defence counsel to Leo Ekpenyong.

Mr Effiong who is handling a case for his client before Justice Obot’s court in Uyo disclosed this in a message he posted on his WhatsApp status around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

“I have been sent to Uyo prison by the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Ekaette Obot, for one month for defending Leo Ekpenyong in a libel suit filed by Governor Udom Emmanuel,” Mr Effiong said in the WhatsApp post.

Ekpenyong is standing trial in a libel suit instituted by the governor of the state, Mr Udom Emmanuel and Mr Effiong Dickson Bob.

Mr Effiong later posted a detailed thread of the incident on his Twitter page.

“The Chief Judge of Akwa Akwa Ibom ordered a Premium Times reporter to leave the court. I said my lord, we were thinking that since the proceeding is public, that members of the public should be allowed to observe the proceeding. My Lord asked me to proceed with cross examination,” he wrote.

“I will be going to the Uyo Correctional Centre now. I have not done anything. I wasn’t even opportunity to say anything before the “conviction”. Two lawyers in court appealed to the Hon. Chief Judge but my Lord insisted that I must be jailed.”