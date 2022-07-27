RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong sentenced to one month jail time in Akwaibom

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Two lawyers in court appealed to the Hon. Chief Judge but my Lord insisted that I must be jailed - Effiong

Inibehe Effiong
Inibehe Effiong
Recommended articles

Justice Obot justified the conviction warrant by saying she had run out of patience with the excesses and unruly behaviours of the embattled lawyer who is the defence counsel to Leo Ekpenyong.

Mr Effiong who is handling a case for his client before Justice Obot’s court in Uyo disclosed this in a message he posted on his WhatsApp status around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

I have been sent to Uyo prison by the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Ekaette Obot, for one month for defending Leo Ekpenyong in a libel suit filed by Governor Udom Emmanuel,” Mr Effiong said in the WhatsApp post.

Ekpenyong is standing trial in a libel suit instituted by the governor of the state, Mr Udom Emmanuel and Mr Effiong Dickson Bob.

Mr Effiong later posted a detailed thread of the incident on his Twitter page.

The Chief Judge of Akwa Akwa Ibom ordered a Premium Times reporter to leave the court. I said my lord, we were thinking that since the proceeding is public, that members of the public should be allowed to observe the proceeding. My Lord asked me to proceed with cross examination,” he wrote.

I will be going to the Uyo Correctional Centre now. I have not done anything. I wasn’t even opportunity to say anything before the “conviction”. Two lawyers in court appealed to the Hon. Chief Judge but my Lord insisted that I must be jailed.”

Justice Obot in previous proceedings had ordered court officials to temporarily seize phones from reporters and others in the courtroom, apparently to prevent the proceedings from being recorded secretly.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong sentenced to one month jail time in Akwaibom

Rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong sentenced to one month jail time in Akwaibom

5 times Buhari jetted out amidst crisis in Nigeria

5 times Buhari jetted out amidst crisis in Nigeria

NLC takes protest to National Assembly

NLC takes protest to National Assembly

Gov Ortom challenges FG to account for $1bn security funds from States

Gov Ortom challenges FG to account for $1bn security funds from States

DSS issued 44 security reports before Kuje prison attack

DSS issued 44 security reports before Kuje prison attack

ASUU Strike: Implement what you signed, Kwara NLC urges FG

ASUU Strike: Implement what you signed, Kwara NLC urges FG

2023: Tinubu will give us better Nigeria- NLRC Chairman

2023: Tinubu will give us better Nigeria- NLRC Chairman

Osun Gov-elect, Adeleke constitutes 37-member transition committee

Osun Gov-elect, Adeleke constitutes 37-member transition committee

Senators threaten to impeach Buhari over silence on terrorist attacks

Senators threaten to impeach Buhari over silence on terrorist attacks

Trending

CAN dares APC to name bishops that attended Shettima’s unveiling

Some of the clerics who attended Kashim Shettima's unveiling in Abuja on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Terrorists vow to kidnap Buhari, El-Rufai; flog abducted train passengers

Abducted Abuja Kaduna train passengers. (TheNation)

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents. (TheNation)

Adamu Garba cracks a dangerous religious joke... Why no one laughed

Adamu Garba blasphemes?