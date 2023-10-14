ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Rights group urges Sanwo-Olu to reopen Owode Onirin, Mile 12 markets

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group said it is aware that the two markets have, on many occasions in the past, been adjudged as compliant with the maintenance of a clean environment.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State during an inspection along the Orile-Mile 2 axis (Photo used for illustratoion) [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State during an inspection along the Orile-Mile 2 axis (Photo used for illustratoion) [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Recommended articles

The National President of CHSR, Alex Omotehinse, in a statement on Saturday described the closure of the markets as “a misplaced priority.”

Omotehinse said that the reopening would prevent unintended consequences on economic investments and livelihoods of an overwhelming majority of the people.

He said: “We condemn the recent closure of Owode Onirin and Mile 12 International markets by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab.

ADVERTISEMENT

“CHSR assert that the closure is coming at the heels of recent actions that negatively affected the livelihoods of millions of Lagos residents is unfortunate and a misplaced priority.

“It should be instructive that the two markets are not only critical to the economic survival of millions of traders across the country but also strategic to the supply of perishable foods and vehicle spare parts in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

According to him, the group is aware that the two markets have, on many occasions in the past, been adjudged as compliant with the maintenance of a clean environment.

He said that this was evidently manifested in the introduction of innovations and infrastructural development that had tremendously improved the standard of the markets.

“We maintain that Lagos State Government in its quest to ensure that all markets maintain cleaning and hygienic environment should not arbitrarily deploy closure of markets as weapons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We must also consider that the state environmental agencies have failed to meet up with the expectations of traders in spite of fulfilling the necessary obligation to the agency in charge of waste disposals.

“We are aware that Mile 12 International market has featured as the best maintained perishable foods market in Nigeria, thus serving as example to other similar markets across the country.

“We also wish to reiterate that arbitrary and frequent closure of markets at a time of economic downturn when citizens are barely coping with survival is ill-conceived and counterproductive,” the activist added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Lagos state government on Friday announced the immediate closure of Mile 12 International and Owode Onirin markets for various environmental infractions.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stamp out economic saboteurs – Lagbaja charges troops

Stamp out economic saboteurs – Lagbaja charges troops

No ransom paid to secure release of Nasarawa varsity students, Gov Sule insists

No ransom paid to secure release of Nasarawa varsity students, Gov Sule insists

Google, Kaduna partner to train 5,000 girls on data science

Google, Kaduna partner to train 5,000 girls on data science

Benue gov, Sports minister meet Tinubu

Benue gov, Sports minister meet Tinubu

Sparking high tension cables electrocute 8 persons in Jos, killing 6

Sparking high tension cables electrocute 8 persons in Jos, killing 6

Security challenge is INEC's major concern in Kogi governorship poll - Yakubu

Security challenge is INEC's major concern in Kogi governorship poll - Yakubu

NUC disowns NBTE programme claiming to upgrade HND to BSc status

NUC disowns NBTE programme claiming to upgrade HND to BSc status

Reps urge FG to declare state of emergency in health sector

Reps urge FG to declare state of emergency in health sector

Southeast loses about ₦13bn in transport sector on every sit-at-home day - Kalu

Southeast loses about ₦13bn in transport sector on every sit-at-home day - Kalu

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State [icirnigeria]

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State