The Chairman of the Association, Mr Ezekiel Ogbianko told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa that members were committed to make rice available during and after the yuletide season.

Ogbianko explained that the harvest was from the two season of cultivation in the state, which included the wet and dry season.

According to the Chairman, we harvest 50, 000 bags each per season, that is: wet and dry, making 100, 000 bags annually.

“On our activities as RIFAN, this year, 2019; we have engaged over 950 young farmers cut across the eight local government areas of Bayelsa. These ones are currently working in our lands located in various communities of the state.

“This year, 2019, we cleared and cultivated rice in over 5, 000 hectares of land and hopefully, we will harvest 50, 000 bags each per season (wet and dry season), making a 100, 000 bag annually,” Ogbianko said.

The Chairman further thanked the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari on the supports given to farmers, especially the RIFAN.

“The Federated government has been up and doing, supplying of seedlings and others farm inputs. We thank all bodies that have supported us,” he said.

On prices of rice in the market, Ogbianko urged the residents not to panic as they were working hard to make rice more available and affordable in the state.

NAN reports that bags of rice are being sold in the state between N13,000 and N30, 000 respectively.

Also, a 50kg bag of local rice, mainly from Ebonyi state and some states in the North are sold from between N13, 000 and N17, 000 respectively depending on the brand and quality.

Those regarded as foreign rice cost between N22, 000 and N30, 000.