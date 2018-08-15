news

With very little acceptance of family planning methods resulting in an increase in birth rate and an Almajiri system of education, the northern region of Nigeria has been considered the “most backward in the world.”

Nuhu Ribadu, the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), stated this at a book launch in Abuja on Wednesday, August 15, 2018.

Ribadu expressed displeasure over the acceptance of the Almajiri system of education in most parts of the north.

The former EFCC czar described the system as the worst form of human right abuse.

Ribadu expressed concerns about the kind of education pupils receive at such centers.

"We are the most backward people in this world; the society of northern Nigeria,” Ribadu announced.

“Look at all the indices in the world today. We are the worst? How can we continue to deny ourselves our future?

"I'm from Yola and we have similar cultures with Kaduna, Kano. But we don't have Almajiris. We are also Muslims,” he said.

‘Almajiri is unlawful’

Ribadu, a lawyer, described the Almajiri system as unlawful and the worst form of human right abuse.

"There is no worse form of violation and abuse of rights than the Almajiri system,” Ribadu declared.

"It is against the law. Any how you want to look at it. It is against everything that a human being can stand for and there are laws to prevent it, see the NAPTIP law. Everybody should read that law. You cannot just take people in the name of (religion),"

Ribadu noted that Almajiris are first the casualties of crisis adding that serve as tools in the hands of mischief makers.

For Ribadu, the problem of the north would be better solved if the Almajiri “menace” was tackled.

The books, 'Sect and social disorder' and 'Quaranic schools in Northern Nigeria', were edited by Abdul Rafau Mustapha and Hannah Hoechner respectively.