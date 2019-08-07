A group, Coalition of Northern Groups, has accused the South-West region of Nigeria of "conspiring' to overthrow President Muhammadu Buhari’s government with the #RevolutionNow protest.

The group said the North will not be part of any "international conspiracy supported by South-West" to destabilise the country.

While it specifically accused the South-West of being in the forefront of agitations to overthrow the Buhari-led government despite being the “greatest beneficiary” of the same administration, the northern coalition called for an end to all alliances with the region.

"It is quite unfortunate that the South-West which has been the single major beneficiary of the Buhari administration should also be in the forefront of efforts to discredit and bring him down by all means," Abdulazeez Suleiman, spokesman of the group, said in a statement on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

He continued: "This can be seen in the manner in which the bulk of political, cultural, religious and traditional leadership is standing solidly against the government with its open support for call for the violent overthrow of the Buhari government by the #Revolutionow organizers.

“In particular, such individual beneficiaries of the government and others largely from the South-West were nowhere to be seen when their people ignited tensions over the government’s Ruga initiative.

“These same beneficiaries appear today in implicit support of the proposed insurrection by maintaining a conspiratorial neutrality while other southern influencers explicitly backed the organizers.

"To the entire northern leaders and elite, we categorically say that the current political alignment with the South-West is not paying and it never will," he said.

Buhari's poor performance

The coalition was, however, quick to concede that the President Buhari administration has not lived up to expectations adding that he should apologise to Nigerians.

“We submit that instead of just sitting back to thank Nigerians for not joining the overthrow plan, President Buhari should rather sincerely apologise to the nation by reflecting on how he dragged the country into such a desperate situation, own up to his inadequacies and take genuine steps to address the mounting national grievances," he said.

#RevolutionNow protest

Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, had called for a protest against the Buhari-led government over the current security and economic challenges facing the country.

Sowore was arrested by officials of the Department of State Security (DSS) on Saturday, August 3, 2019, for allegedly trying to overthrow the government.

But, Femi Falana (SAN) and other Nigerians have called for the unconditional release of Sowore and others arrested during the protest on Monday, August 5, 2019.