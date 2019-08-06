Kalu confirmed to newsmen on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 that he was arrested at about 9.00 am on Monday and held in police custody for over 12 hours at the Police Command Headquarters in Diamond Hill in Calabar.

“They just kept me in detention for no reason after I explained to them that I am a journalist and only went to do my work.

“They didn’t offer any explanation, they just kept me there for hours at the end they told me to write a statement.

“I was with others arrested yesterday and at about 10 p.m., they called me out. The other guys arrested with me were still in police custody when I left,” he said.

The Chairman of Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ), Cross River Council, Mr Victor Udu who confirmed the report, described the arrest as unnecessary.

“They should have trusted us that our members would not go to the streets to protest, but to cover the events that took place.

“I am disappointed in the poor handling of the matter and look forward to a better relationship with the police which should be symbiotic.

“Come to think of it, Nicholas is one of the reporters who had always covered police events.

“So, they should have treated him fairly because they know him very well; why go to the extent of holding him hostage for those long hours,” he said.

Udu said even after he went with some members of the union to the police to identify Kalu, the police still held him back.

He expressed disappointment with the police because the union had a good working relationship with the force in the state.