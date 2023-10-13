Revolutionising creativity, technology, innovation - GTA announces strategic collaboration

Global Tech Africa, an initiative of Future Map Foundation designed and implemented by Ascend Studios Foundation, and in partnership with National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), United States (U.S) Consulate, Venture Garden Group, HOW Foundation, Wigwe University, Business Sweden and RivExcel Health, is set to revolutionise the tech industry in Africa.

Through its flagship event, the Global Tech Africa Conference, Global Tech Africa (GTA) serves as a leading platform dedicated to fostering technology and innovation in Africa.

The conference, scheduled from November 16th to 19th, 2023, at 21st Century Technologies, Lagos, Nigeria, aims to empower the tech ecosystem, facilitate knowledge-sharing, and drive opportunities for technological advancements in the region.

This collaboration signifies an exciting convergence of industry stakeholders, cultivating a new era of creativity, technology advancement, and collaborative progress.

"We recognise the pivotal role of technology education, especially for the talented young individuals within our creative sector. Our upcoming technology conference, in collaboration with NITDA and Ascend Studios, will serve as catalysts for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and best practices.

"This endeavor will propel the creative industry within Nigeria and resonate across the entire continent," stated Dr. Herbert Wigwe, Founder of HOW Foundation and Wigwe University, outlining his vision during a press conference.

The HOW Foundation, dedicated to youth empowerment and education, emphasises the pivotal role of technical education in nurturing creative talent.

The partnership seeks to facilitate industry collaboration, knowledge sharing, and best practices, setting the stage for a technology revolution in Nigeria and beyond.

The initiative aims to transform creative individuals into leaders, unlock the economic potential of Nigeria and Africa, and garner international recognition.

The Global Tech Africa Conference aims to unlock areas of mutual growth opportunities in Africa's digital economy. It will serve as a catalyst for partnerships and collaborations between the private, public, and development sectors, fostering investments in crucial areas including technology infrastructure, tech talent capacity development, start-up funding and incubation, and promoting women and girls' participation in technology.

"GTA, as a platform, aligns with NITDA's goals by promoting trade acceleration, networking opportunities, and international visibility. This collaboration aims to harness talent for economic impact, foster innovation, create jobs, and export technology abroad," shared Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director-General of NITDA, emphasising the ambitious plans in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication to train 3 million Nigerians across 36 states in the next four years.

Dr. Inya Lawal, the Founder of Ascend Studios Foundation and GTA's implementation partner, expressed her gratitude for the collaboration, highlighting the revolutionary impact of the partnership. "The involvement of academia, government, and development sectors signifies a transformative initiative. With the Ascend Studios Foundation also on board, the collaboration ensures comprehensive support, driving positive changes in Nigeria's creative and technology ecosystem," she stated.

The conference will provide a unique platform for African and international stakeholders in the technology ecosystem to converge, exchange ideas, and establish partnerships that will drive advancements in Africa's tech landscape.

By harnessing the collective potential of industry leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and innovators, this event will propel Africa towards becoming a global tech hub.

Mr. Ahmad Shuaibu, Executive Trustee, FutureMap Foundation, reiterated the organisation's commitment to leveraging technological innovation for economic growth and sustainable communities.

He stated that with the support of NITDA, HOW Foundation, Ascend Studios, and others, Future Map Africa aims to advocate for resources, identify industry talents, and nurture the next generation of creative leaders through GTA.

This collaborative effort represents a significant step forward in reshaping Nigeria's creative and technology landscape. Global Tech Africa (GTA) along with their esteemed partners are dedicated to building a thriving ecosystem, driving economic growth, and fostering innovation across Africa.

For more information about the Global Tech Africa Conference and to register, please visit gtaconference.com .

