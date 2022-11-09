RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Revive Lake Chad Basin - Shehu of Borno urges Atiku

News Agency Of Nigeria

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has promised to revive the Lake Chad Basin, toward sustaining agricultural activities in the area.

PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar visits Shehu of Borno. [Twitter:Atiku]
PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar visits Shehu of Borno. [Twitter:Atiku]

Recommended articles

He said that reviving Lake Chad was part of the requests made by the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Garbai, when he visited him before the campaign.

Abubakar said that Shehu also requested for the resumption of crude oil search at the Lake Chad as well as rural electricity supply for Borno villages, in addition to restoration of peace.

He promised to fulfil all the promises if given the mandate in the 2023 presidential election.

Also speaking, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Atiku’s running mate, lauded massive turnout of supporters at the campaign, adding that the party has always received similar show of love across Nigeria.

Okowa urged the party faithful to vote for the party in 2023 poll.

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto and the Director-General of the campaign organisation, said the choice of the state for the campaign launch was based on the state PDP large supporters’ base.

In his remarks, the state PDP governorship candidate, Alhaji Ali Jajari, urged PDP supporters in the state to remain steadfast and ensure its victory in all election in 2023.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dabiri-Erewa lauds Nigerians on their U.S. election victory

Dabiri-Erewa lauds Nigerians on their U.S. election victory

My life is being threatened over reforms in NNPC - Kyari

My life is being threatened over reforms in NNPC - Kyari

Infrastructure: Nigeria, huge construction site under Buhari – Keyamo

Infrastructure: Nigeria, huge construction site under Buhari – Keyamo

Sen. Ararume sues FG for N10bn over 'unlawful removal' as NNPC Chairman

Sen. Ararume sues FG for N10bn over 'unlawful removal' as NNPC Chairman

2023: Tinubu, Shettima ask court to dismiss PDP’s suit

2023: Tinubu, Shettima ask court to dismiss PDP’s suit

Revive Lake Chad Basin - Shehu of Borno urges Atiku

Revive Lake Chad Basin - Shehu of Borno urges Atiku

Buhari salutes Mamman Daura at 83

Buhari salutes Mamman Daura at 83

2023: INEC expresses worry over non collection of PVCs in Kogi

2023: INEC expresses worry over non collection of PVCs in Kogi

No correlation between Qur’anic education and alms begging – Scholar

No correlation between Qur’anic education and alms begging – Scholar

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Amanda Azubuike.

Nigerian woman promoted to General in U.S. Army

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

Atiku Abubakar [Twitter/@chosensomto]

Logistics firm accuses Atiku of owing $5.9m US visa processing fee

BANDITS

Parents in tears as bandits abduct 39 children in Katsina farm