He said this in an address at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday at the National Assembly, Abuja.

Lawan, who said that it was quite obvious that revenue generation was a major challenge to the country, called for all hands to be on deck to ensure that accruals to government were received and remitted.

“My distinguished colleagues, revenue generation, collection and remittance are important, indeed critical determinant and success factors in the implementation of the Budget.

“The Senate will engage with relevant revenue generating agencies on a quarterly basis with a view to supporting them to achieve optimum performance in discharging their mandates.

“My distinguished colleagues, as we resume, we should remember that though we did well previously, there is still so much work to be done.

“The National Assembly needs to follow through the implementation of the 2020 Budget for 12 months that the budget will be implemented by the executive arm of government.

“This is with a view to ensuring that the budget is implemented fully, ensuring efficiency, economy and value for money.

“We want ministries, departments and agencies to be cooperative and forthcoming with necessary information whenever such are requested.

“The oversight by the National Assembly is as important and critical as passing the Budget itself,” he said.

He said that the Senate committees would need to carry out vigorous oversight on the ministries, departments and agencies under their jurisdiction.

According to him, in furtherance of this commitment, the Senate will receive and debate the reports of such oversight activities in plenary.

He further said that the amendments effected on the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin, Production Sharing Contract Act and the Finance Bill would bring additional revenues for the government.

“The amendment to the Public Procurement Act 2007 is to ensure timely, effective and efficient execution of government projects.

“It is important therefore, that we monitor closely, the procurement processes of the various ministries, departments and agencies to ensure compliance with the new law.”

He explained that the upper chamber would debate the reports of the Senate committees on power, agriculture and solid minerals sectors.

“Before we went on the recess, the Senate held roundtable on power, agriculture and solid minerals sectors with the view to identifying the challenges militating against the optimum performance by those sectors.

“The reports of the discussions are ready and will be presented to the Senate by the appropriate committees. The reports will be debated in plenary and necessary resolutions will be taken,” he said.

Other areas Lawan said the Senate would look into were the deteriorating state of Nigeria’s security.

“The Senate is going to pursue the implementation of community policing vigorously; the police authorities will be invited to brief and update the Senate on the progress made so far,” he said.

Meanwhile the upper chamber adjourned plenary abruptly to Wednesday to mourn the death of a member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Mohammed Gawo (APC-Garki-Babura, Jigawa).

Senate Leader Yahaya Abdullahi, who moved the motion for adjournment, said that Gawo died in Dubai on Dec. 31, 2019 while undergoing medical treatment.

The motion was supported by Senate Minority Leader Enyinnaya Abaribe while a minute silence was observed for the deceased.