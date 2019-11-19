It is the ability to acknowledge the shifted baselines in your life, your wrong perceptions developed from a deliberate ignorance, fear or shame about change, true ignorance and deception. It is the courage to make that change.

Below, she narrates her experience on writing Retreat to Rebirth;

“Incidentally, it has been cathartic writing this book as I experienced moments of listlessness, running my hands through my hair and wondering if I really wanted to invade my own privacy by putting my story out there. There were also the moments of gratitude and joy that required bringing the box of tissues closer. Eventually, I nestled in the place of satisfaction and resolve knowing that if my story can help another woman feel better, stand taller and overcome, then it is worth sharing.

Although this book is non-fiction, it is not an autobiography. It is a memoir about the past nine years of my life; the challenges I faced and how I overcame them. I share the lessons learnt on this journey to encourage women to recognise and maximise their potentials.”

Ndidi Nkwopara is a Health & Wellbeing Consultant, Life Coach and Entrepreneur. She was born in Holy Rosary Hospital, Emekuku in the rustic city of Owerri but grew up in the Northern cities of Kano and Kaduna all in Nigeria. She returned to Owerri for her secondary education at the Federal Government Girls’ College and from there she went to the University of Jos where she graduated with a B.A English. A diagnosis and subsequent recovery of cancer inspired a new journey for her into the world of Complementary Health Therapies working with oncology patients, and eventually into the more encompassing Health and Wellbeing Industry where her focus and passion is on promoting healthy lifestyles and stress management techniques as a method of preventing stress-induced diseases/health problems. She lives in West Yorkshire and has worked on the Wise Up to Cancer project, a community health programme funded by the Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Retreat to Birth: My Story which was released in August 2019 has garnered very good reviews from the public and the revised version can be purchased from Jumia Online Market, Wholesome Inspirations- +2349057573367 and Pepperest http://pepp.tech/4TILW8t

