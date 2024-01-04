ADVERTISEMENT
Retired colonel accuses Buhari of hindering anti-terrorism fight in his tenure

Ima Elijah

Security expert warns against repeat of alleged amnesty policies.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
Former President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

In a recent interview with AriseTV, Stan-Labo claimed that instead of actively combating terrorism, Buhari allegedly protected those involved in such acts and even granted amnesty to some arrested terrorists.

According to Stan-Labo, Buhari's administration did little to advance the fight against terrorism, and in some instances, he argued, actions were taken that worsened the situation.

He expressed disappointment, stating that Nigeria essentially lacked effective political leadership during Buhari's eight-year term.

Stan-Labo further asserted that decisions at the political strategic level appeared to favor individuals with connections to terrorists.

He pointed out instances where ministers involved with terrorists retained their positions, including one with a significant role in national data management.

The retired colonel argued that sentiments such as religion and tribalism influenced the administration's approach to counter-terrorism efforts.

He highlighted the prevalence of amnesty discussions, particularly in the northern regions, where some governors allegedly maintained questionable relationships with terrorists.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the concept of amnesty for terrorists, Stan-Labo stated, "Our duty is not to grant your repentance; our duty is to hasten your appointment with God, to heaven or hell where he would grant you penance."

Addressing the current administration led by President Bola Tinubu, Stan-Labo urged a departure from the alleged shortcomings of the past.

He expressed concern over not seeing a noticeable change in the approach to the fight against terrorism in the last six or seven months.

Encouraging a different strategy, Stan-Labo advised the military and the new administration to confront the challenges of terrorism with the necessary force, cautioning against the accumulation of "PWs" (Prisoners of War) as potential reserve forces for future conflicts.

In conclusion, the security expert emphasised the urgency of altering the course of action to prevent passing the burden of terrorism to future generations.

He called for a more robust and decisive effort to address the ongoing security challenges in the country.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

