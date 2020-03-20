The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, who issued the ultimatum at a news conference, explained that the decision was reached after an emergency meeting of top management staff of the FCTA.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Capital Territory Administration (ARD-FCTA) chapter embarked on an indefinite strike over non-payment of salaries.

Aliyu also said that the measure became imperative to ensure that the FCT residents do not suffer as a result of the strike by the resident doctors.

She said the FCT administration noted with dismay, the continued strike embarked upon by the resident doctors, over irregularities in their salaries for the month of January and February 2020.

”Despite entreaties that the problem was not peculiar to the doctors, but affecting all staff of the FCTA; and efforts made by the office of the FCT Minister of State, with the Accountant General of the Federation, and an appeal to call off the strike, the doctors are yet to resume work.

"In the meantime, the administration has given the striking doctors 24 hours to resume work, after which they should consider themselves as having exited the FCT administration,” she said.

Aliyu, however, expressed the appreciation of the FCT administration for the commitment and dedication to duty of the Medical and Dental Association of Nigeria, nurses and midwives, medical laboratory technologists, pharmacists and other medical and health workers, who remained true to their calling by putting social needs above self.