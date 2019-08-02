Sen. Jim Nwobodo, a former Governor of old Anambra, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to restore unity among all sections of Nigerians.

Nwobodo made the call on Thursday at a book presentation titled: “Thy Will Be Done’’ ahead of the 50th Priestly Ordination Anniversary of His Eminence, Cardinal John Onaiyekan in Abuja.

He noted that Buhari, as the father of all Nigerians, owed it as a duty to the people of Nigeria to restore peace and unity to the country.

“The call for peace can never be overemphasised and this is the time we want peace in this country.

“There is no need dividing Nigeria, we feel very sad because there is so much division in the country at the moment,’’ he said.

Nwobodo, however, described the cardinal as a peaceful, humble and very truthful man who does not support evil in any way.

His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan stressed that individuals should embrace security initiative because anything contrary to that, could destroy the country.

Onaiyekan added that when peace is broken, the poor and the weak in society paid dearly for it.

“We pray that those whose job it is to secure the nation will brace up to the challenge and do what is required of them.

“They must work around the security situation in the country so that they we can all move freely without fear,’’ he said.

Onaiyekan pointed out that he was only interested in being in paradise with his creator.

Former Deputy Governor, Plateau State, Pauline Tallen, said that corruption had eaten deep into the system and if not tackled now, it could destroy the nation.

Tallen, however, urged Nigerians to support President Buhari in the fight against corruption, insecurity and other relevant issues bothering the nation.

She described Onaiyekan as a true man of God who is honest, disciplined and fearless.

Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, Co-Adjustor Archbishop, said the church was really concerned about the state of insecurity in the country.

Kaigma, who noted that Nigerians were living in fear, stressed that fear was another form of slavery.

“Fear creates a feeling of uncertainty and we must do something about it,’’ he said.