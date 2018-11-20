Pulse.ng logo
Respect rights of Nigerians to belong to any party, Oshiomhole says

Oshiomhole gave the charge while speaking with newsmen at the end of a meeting of the party`s National Working Committee (NWC).

  • Published:
Mr Adams Oshiomhole, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, on Monday in Abuja charged politicians to respect the rights of Nigerians to belong to any political party of their choice.

The APC national chairman, however, advised that as electioneering campaign commenced, politicians should base their campaigns on issues and what they intended to do differently if elected, rather than on personalities.

People should market themselves by telling us why we should trust them, particularly since there are no new players on parade, everybody that l know of on parade, was at one time or the other in government.

“So, if you are going to put air conditioners in Nigerian roads you have to tell us how you are going to design them and why you couldn’t design the air conditioners even for a room and parlour while you were in government.

“These are the issues we really want to engage, it is going to be a very interesting season for the media, they have to play back what people are saying.

“They have to compare with what they did when they had the opportunities. So, l think that there will be more to keep us busy rather than resort to primitive tactics of arm twisting or harassing and using thugs to intimidate state leaders of our party.

“If you are going to create ten million jobs, how come when you were in government before and you produced a seed document where you promised to create seven million jobs, we lost jobs, the entire textiles industries closed down.

“We witnessed unprecedented industrial obituary; factories were closing one after the other,“ Oshiomhole said.

He also that Nigerians should be critical and ask politicians seeking elective positions, especially those who had been in government before what they did while in office and what new thing they would bring in, if voted into power in 2019.

