Resist temptation to emulate Gabon military, MURIC warns Nigerian Army

Nurudeen Shotayo

MURIC also condemned the sit-tight syndrome adopted by the Bongo family in Gabon.

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]
Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

On Wednesday, August 30, 2023, military leaders in Gabon took over power from Bongo, whose family had ruled the Central African country for a combined 56 years.

The development comes barely over a month after military leaders in the Niger Republic deposed President Mohamed Bazoum in a coup.

Reacting to the latest incident in Gabon, MURIC’s Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, advised Nigerian military leaders to remain apolitical and shun the whispers of military intervention in Nigerian democracy.

Akintola's advice was conveyed in a statement on Wednesday evening, in which he also condemned the sit-tight syndrome adopted by the Bongo family in Gabon.

“While we frown upon the sit-tight syndrome adopted by the Bongo family in Gabon and some African countries, we strongly condemn this military coup. MURIC advises the Nigerian Army to remain apolitical and to resist the temptation to emulate the Gabonese army by staging any coup in Nigeria.”

“Any Nigerian soldier who contemplates coup in the present dispensation is doing so for selfish reasons. It is noteworthy that the Nigerian political firmament is absolutely different from that of Gabon where the Bongo dynasty has been in power for more than 50 years," the statement partly read.

“A military coup against the current Muslim-Muslim ticket will be interpreted as a direct attack on Muslims in the country in view of the deep religious sentiment which pervaded the controversy surrounding the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“Any military coup in Nigeria now will carry a religious taint. Nigeria has not recovered from the one-sided anti-North coup of 15th January, 1966 staged by Igbo soldiers and the vengeful counter-coup of July 1966 staged mainly by soldiers of Northern extraction,” Akintola warned.

The MURIC boss noted that the Nigerian Army is a well-trained and professional fighting force, and Nigerians are proud of their service to the nation.

Akintola added that the army already had its hands full with engagements with insurgents and other security threats in the country, thus can't afford to add political intervention to its challenges.

“The army should not bite more than it can swallow. We call on Nigerian rulers to borrow a leaf from what has happened in Gabon, Niger, Mali, etc. Good governance has become mandatory on leaders. We must alleviate poverty, hunger, and disease from our land,” he said.

