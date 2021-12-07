RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Resign now if you have political ambition, Gov Abiodun tells appointees

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has directed all serving political appointees with political ambitions toward 2023 in the state to resign on or before Jan. 3, 2022 to pursue their dreams.

Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun. [Twitter/@dabiodunMFR]
This is contained in a statement issued by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Kunle Somorin, on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

He said that the directive had become expedient in order to avoid “observed distractions and loss of focus in the discharge of their responsibilities.”

The governor noted that while it was legitimate to have such ambitions, he would not tolerate any activity that could undermine his administration.

“As an administration, unwaveringly committed to delivering on its electoral promises, any activity that is capable of undermining the implementation of its ‘Building Our Future Together Agenda’ will not be tolerated,” he said.

Abiodun urged those who could not wait till the appropriate time for the 2023 electioneering to take their leave, without constituting a clog in the wheel of the implementation of his administration’s programmes and policies.

