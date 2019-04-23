Some of the residents, who spoke to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews, said their communities had been thrown into darkness following overloading of transformers serving the communities and the hike in the electricity tariff.

They said other reasons for the drastic power reduction were only known by the Kaduna Electric Distribution Company (KEDCO) adding that the situation was adversely affecting businesses in the areas.

A staff of KEDCO, Kabala West Branch, Kaduna, who craved anonymity, said that the company could not state categorically when normal power supply would be restored to the areas.

“Load shedding is ongoing because of overloading of transformers, but I cannot tell you precisely when everything would totally be restored,” the official said.

Abdulsalam Mai-Daula, a student at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, who is currently on a mid-semester and Easter break in the area, said the power situation was not pleasant.

“I love reading late into the night, but the light is barely left for two hours in the day time and two hours in the night, that is not enough for me,’’ Mai-Daula said.

A cybercafe owner in the area Tijjani Adamu, said the outage had been a blessing in disguise for him as he now had more customers compared to when there was regular power supply.

“More people visit the cybercafé often, since their personal computers may not be powered due to poor electricity supply.

A frozen food seller in the area Shittu Abdullahi, however, said the situation had affected his business.

“The power situation has really killed business for me, because the items I sell need regular power supply.

“For me to remain in business, I have to spend more in fueling my generator.

“We are appealing to the authorities concerned to come to our aid as soon as possible, before it generates into something more unpleasant,” Abdullahi said.