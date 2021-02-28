Residents of Gidan Gimba, a suburb in the Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa, have appealed to the state government to help in fixing the only government-owned primary school in the community.

Some of the residents, who spoke to a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), made the appeal on Saturday on the sideline of a joint medical outreach which took place in the community by two different foundations.

NAN reports that the foundations which organised the medical outreach were Active World Health Foundation (AWOHF) and GreenAid Empowerment Foundation.

Mr Danjuma Audi, the chief of the community, said that there was 'no presence' of the state government in the area in terms of the provision of basic infrastructure such as a standard school, pipe-borne water and a health facility.

According to Audi, the only government-owned Universal Basic Education Primary School in the community, which consists one block building with three classrooms, is dilapidated.

He said the community had no access to potable water, which according to him, is one of the essentials of life.

Audi appealed to the state government to come to the aid of the community.

He thanked the providers of the medical outreach for seeing to the health challenges of his people and prayed for the continued enrichment of the foundations.

Two other residents, Mrs Fibi Daniel, and Mr Daniel Aruwakaka, said the community was experiencing a lot of challenges as a result of the dearth of basic infrastructure.

They both called on the state government to do the needful so that the community could partake of the dividends of democracy.

Earlier, the Founder of AWOHF, Brig.-Gen. Enang Essien (Rtd) and the President, GreenAid Foundation, Mrs Blessing Anyaoke, stated that they were in Gidan Gimba to alleviate some of the sufferings of the residents.

NAN reports that no fewer than 309 persons were treated of different ailments such as high blood pressure, eye infections and malaria, among others.