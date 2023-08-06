ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Resident doctors to begin peaceful protests over unmet demands Aug. 9

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Government had on Tuesday through a letter to all concerned issued a ‘no work, no pay’ policy following the doctors’ ongoing strike.

Resident doctors to begin peaceful protests over unmet demands Aug. 9.
Resident doctors to begin peaceful protests over unmet demands Aug. 9.

Recommended articles

The association gave the notice on Saturday in a letter addressed to the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The letter which has ‘Notice of Nationwide Mass Protests and Picketing by NARD was signed by its President, Dr Emeka Orji and Secretary-General, Dr Chikezie Kelechi.

According to the doctors, it is the decision of the National Executive Council of NARD to embark on such action.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We wish to bring to your notice, of the decision of the National Executive Council of NARD to embark on daily peaceful protests and picketing of FMOH, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

“Also, all federal and state tertiary health institutions nationwide, with effect from Aug. 9 at 10.00 a.m.

“This has become necessary to press home our demands which have been largely neglected by our parent ministry and the Federal Government.

“We are pained that rather than make genuine and concerted efforts to resolve the challenges that led to the industrial action in spite of repeated ultimatums, our parent ministry and the Federal Government have chosen to demonise Nigerian resident doctors instead, after all their sacrifices and patriotism.

“We therefore resolved that it is time the whole world hears our side of the story, the decay and corruption in the health sector as well as the neglect, the public health institutions have suffered all these years that led to repeated industrial actions,” it stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The association, however, said that it believed that the government still had time to genuinely address the issues at stake before Aug. 9, or leave it with no other option.

NAN reports that the resident doctors embarked on indefinite strike on July 26.

The major demands of the association are immediate payment of 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), immediate release of the circular on one-for-one replacement and payment of skipping arrears.

Others are the upward review of Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) in line with full salary restoration to the 2014 value of CONMESS and payment of the arrears of consequential adjustment of minimum wage to the omitted doctors.

Also demanded is reversal of the downgrading of the membership certificate by Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

ADVERTISEMENT

Other demands include the payment of (MRTF), new hazard allowance, skipping and implementation of corrected CONMESS in State Tertiary Health Institutions and payment of omitted hazard allowance arrears.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government had on Tuesday through a letter to all concerned issued a ‘no work, no pay’ policy following the doctors’ ongoing strike.

The action is to serve as deterrent to other health workers.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

First Lady renames auditorium after Maryam Abacha

First Lady renames auditorium after Maryam Abacha

Immigration reiterates commitment to security of Nigeria's borders

Immigration reiterates commitment to security of Nigeria's borders

Makinde announces economic plans to reduce effects of subsidy removal

Makinde announces economic plans to reduce effects of subsidy removal

Nigerian Consulate celebrates festival of drums in New York

Nigerian Consulate celebrates festival of drums in New York

Resident doctors to begin peaceful protests over unmet demands Aug. 9

Resident doctors to begin peaceful protests over unmet demands Aug. 9

PDP advises Tinubu not to send military to Niger Republic

PDP advises Tinubu not to send military to Niger Republic

We're not selling tickets online for Lagos-Ibadan train, NRC warns passengers

We're not selling tickets online for Lagos-Ibadan train, NRC warns passengers

No rift between SGF Akume and I - Benue Gov

No rift between SGF Akume and I - Benue Gov

Police foil bandit attacks on police station, Muslim faithful in Zamfara

Police foil bandit attacks on police station, Muslim faithful in Zamfara

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike. [Premium Times]

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

Hon. Justice Peter Hoommuk Mallong of the Federal High Court and Justice Chima Centus Nweze of the Supreme Court

Nigeria's judiciary loses 2 big wigs to death