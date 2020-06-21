Following the meeting between the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors and Nigerian Governors’ Forum have suspended their nationwide strike.

The meeting between the two parties reportedly held in the evening of Saturday, June 20, 2020.

The resident doctors had on Monday, June 15, 2020, commenced the strike following the expiration of 14-day ultimatum.

Disclosing the outcome of their meeting with the governors, the association said they have agreed to suspend the strike.

The statement reads in part, “NGF has brokered a truce with NARD to call off its strike which commenced at the beginning of the week, consequent upon which the doctors rising from a meeting this evening, Saturday June 20, decided to put their faith in the Governors Forum and suspend the action.

“It was the very first time that NARD would be putting their grievances before the Forum.

“The chairman of the NGF and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, appealed to the doctors to call off the strike, promising that the NGF would sit in a week’s time and consider their grievances along with all the other members of the Forum with a view to finding a lasting solution to those of their problems that are immediately possible for the Forum to tackle.

“The doctors, led by their president, Dr Aliyu Sokomba and their National Secretary Dr Bilkisu, left the NGF Secretariat with a promise to consult the members of their association and await the action of the governors on the matter.

“It is on that basis that the President reached out to the DG of the NGF this evening (Saturday) as they close the NARD meeting to announce that they are calling off the strike to allow the governors to address their complaints.”