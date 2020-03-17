Olosunde, who spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, made the call while reacting to the report of a third case of coronavirus confirmation in Lagos.

He said: “For me, the government should close all borders and ban travel to or from the epicenters of COVID 19.

“It will only become worse when we continue to allow coronavirus cases enter Nigeria.

“Our healthcare system is weak, the whole country will paralyse if we have a surge in Covid 19.’’

Olosunde reiterated that travel bans to epicenter countries with Coronavirus, would deter further escalation of the Covid 19 in Nigeria.

He explained that the secondary and tertiary health institutions did not have any facility to cater for an outbreak of this magnitude.

NAN reports that the third patient identified with Covid 19 was unconnected with the index case, an Italian who came to Nigeria from Milan, Italy.

The latest case was a Nigerian national in her 30s, who returned from a short visit to the United Kingdom on March 13th.

The Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) has said that with the identification of a new case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) within Nigeria, this brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to three.