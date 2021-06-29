RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps recommend N1m fine against hospitals failing to report gunshot patients

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives [NASS]
The House of Representatives has recommended a fine of one million naira against any hospital and healthcare giver that fails to report victims of gunshot to security agencies.

The house made the recommendation while considering a report on a Bill for an Act to amend the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshots Act at plenary on Tuesday.

The report was presented by the Chairman, House Committee on Healthcare Services, Rep. Yusuf Sununu (APC-Kebbi).

Sununu said that the bill, when passed into law would ensure victims of gunshots, chemical attacks, and other bodily harm have access to healthcare.

He said that in the report, the committee had recommended that hospitals and other healthcare providers should be the fined N100,000 should they fail to report to security agencies.

Deputy Speaker of the house, Rep. Ahmed Wase, who presided over the sitting observed that the N100,000 fine was too small.

He suggested that the fine be increased to one million naira to ensure that the clause is fully complied with.

Members unanimously voted and adopted the amendment and raised the fine to one million naira.

