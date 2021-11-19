RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps want FG to equip prison guards with sophisticated weapons

News Agency Of Nigeria

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to provide sophisticated weapons for officers guarding Correctional Centres in the country to prevent further jail breaks.

Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]
This followed the unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Gudaji Kazaure (APC-Jigawa) at plenary on Thursday.

Moving the motion, Kazaure said that recent cases of jailbreaks in the country had led to destruction of many correctional centres saying that it was dangerous for inmates to escape into the society.

“If adequate steps are not taken to re-arrest escaped convicts and provide adequate security in correctional centres, some of the criminals who escaped may become more emboldened to the point of forming terrorist groups that will put the country in jeopardy,’’ he said.

The house thereafter, urged the federal government to rehabilitate and upgrade the correctional centres with the latest sophisticated weapons such as GPMG.

The green chamber recommended that latest security electric fence wires attached with shocking gadgets and highly sophisticated CCTV cameras be provided for correctional centres.

The lower chambers urged the government to take over payment of electricity bills for correctional centres or exempt them from paying the bills.

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Ahmed Wase (APC-Plateau) directed all the relevant committees to ensure compliance.

Gunmen attacked a correctional centre in Oyo state on Friday, Oct. 22, freeing more than 800 inmates.

Also, 240 inmates escaped after gunmen attacked a facility in Kogi on Monday, Sept. 13, and 1844 inmates escaped when a correctional centre in Imo was attacked on April 5.

