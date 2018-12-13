Pulse.ng logo
Reps want an apology over allegation accusing it of stalling budget

Parliament members are expecting a sincere apology from budget minister Udo Udoma for a false allegation.

  • Published:
Reps want an apology over allegation accusing it of stalling budget play

The House of Representatives hopes for an apology from a minister Mr Udo Udoma who alleged that the parliament has slowed down the presentation of the 2019 budget.

(Global Patriot Newspapers)

The House of Representatives is not impressed with a statement reportedly made by the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Mr Udo Udoma accusing it of stalling the 2019 budget.

According to Punch News report, Udoma makes the allegation on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, after the Federal Executive Council meeting. 

In the report he states that the executive is ready to present the budget but is yet to confirm a date with the Reps.

This comment has received an emotional response in the house where its speaker, Yakubu Dogara is expecting an apology.

ALSO READ: Buhari presents 2019 budget to National Assembly on Wednesday

He insists that a letter concerning the financial plan came from President Muhammadu Buhari a day after Udoma's remark.

Punch News confirms that the minister has been given an opportunity to withdraw the statement and offer an apology.

If unable to provide one, Dogara has assured that it shall be demanded from him.

