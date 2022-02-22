RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps urges FG to honour agreement with ASUU

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to honour its agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to end the union’s ongoing one-month warning strike.

Reps (NewsGuru)
Reps (NewsGuru)

The legislators made the call in a resolution which followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Dozie Nwankwo, (APGA-Anambra) on the floor of the house on Tuesday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

The house urged the Ministry of Labour and Employment as well as ASUU to adhere to the clauses and provisions of their previous Memorandum of Understanding and the Memorandum of Action.

According to the lawmakers, is in the interest of Nigerian students and the education sector for the warning strike to end.

The house also mandated its Committees on Labour, Employment and Productivity as well as Tertiary Education and Services to interface with the Ministries of Labour and Employment on the matter.

It also included the Ministry of Education, Civil Society Organisations, Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) and ASUU in those to address the outstanding issues that precipitated the current warning strike by the union.

The lawmakers also mandated its Committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.

In the motion, Nwankwo, had said that there was the need to address the frequent strike actions by ASUU.

He stressed that ASUU’s strike had in the past caused corporate pain to students and parents alike, adding that it had disrupted the academic calendar and impacted negatively on the teaching staff.

Nwankwo also decried the depreciating academic standards of Nigeria’s public universities as a result of incessant strikes by ASUU.

According to him, Nigeria is losing revenue through Nigerian students who school abroad and the standards of Nigerian universities can be raised to those of the best universities in Africa and the world.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that ASUU on Feb. 14, embarked on a warning strike for ”breach of agreement between the union and the federal government.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps urges FG to honour agreement with ASUU

Reps urges FG to honour agreement with ASUU

Court grants NDLEA’s request to detain Abba Kyari for 2 weeks

Court grants NDLEA’s request to detain Abba Kyari for 2 weeks

Ex-Minister of Water Resources sentenced to 3 months imprisonment

Ex-Minister of Water Resources sentenced to 3 months imprisonment

Femi Adesina says Buhari will sign electoral bill in a matter of hours

Femi Adesina says Buhari will sign electoral bill in a matter of hours

Okorocha’s arraignment stalled over non-service of court documents

Okorocha’s arraignment stalled over non-service of court documents

FG to launch national campaign against ritual murders

FG to launch national campaign against ritual murders

Buhari meets APC governors on national convention, other issues

Buhari meets APC governors on national convention, other issues

Ganduje declares support for Tinubu, says northerners have no other option

Ganduje declares support for Tinubu, says northerners have no other option

APC South-South lawmakers endorse Yahaya Bello for presidency

APC South-South lawmakers endorse Yahaya Bello for presidency

Trending

Abba Kyari says IPOB members are out to destroy his reputation

Abba Kyari [NPF]

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC says it has 1 billion litres of petrol for distribution

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC says it has 1 billion litres of petrol for distribution. [nnn]

Police arrest 2 drug dealers for possessing 88 parcels of narcotics labelled 'MTN'

Two arrested for drugs

Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA

Abba Kyari (Jomog)