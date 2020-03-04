The call followed a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Shaba Ibrahim (APC-Kogi) at plenary.

Moving the motion, Ibrahim said that the security and welfare of the people was the primary purpose of government under Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution.

Ibrahim said the Kogi Local Government Area, situated on the ever busy Lokoja-Abuja highway was strategic by virtue of its nearness to the Federal Capital Territory.

He expressed concern over kidnappings, killings and armed robbery on the highway, adding that more than 45 people had been killed in over 84 cases reported between March 17 and Dec. 5, 2019.

“Twenty five people were reportedly kidnapped between Ahoko and Adabo along the highway and in January 2020 alone; more than 96 people kidnapped and 12 people out of the number lost their lives, including a teenager.

“Farming activities in villages in the area are at lowest ebb because of fear of attack as kidnappings and killings are recorded on daily basis.

“On Jan. 3, in Tawari Village alone, more than 21 people were brutally killed by gunmen leaving 100 others hospitalised while Beji village of same local government area was completely destroyed,” he said.

The lawmaker noted that there were bad spots on the highway that provided opportunity for kidnappers to carry out their evil activities.

Ibrahim said that menace of kidnapping and banditry must be addressed with the seriousness they deserve.

The house urged the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to clear the bushes on the highway in order not to provide haven for criminals.

It also urged the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to urgently commence repair of bad spots on the road, especially between Abaji and Gegu.

The Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos), mandated the Committees on Legislative Compliance and National Security and Intelligence to ensure compliance.