This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Sergius Ogun (PDP-Edo) on the floor of the House on Wednesday in Abuja.
Reps urge military, police to deploy more personnel in Edo
The House of Representatives has urged the military and police authorities in Nigeria to deploy additional personnel in Edo, especially the Central Senatorial District to curb armed robbery and other crimes.
Presenting the motion, Ogun said that military and police personnel should be deployed in the area to curtail raising crimes.
The motion is titled, “Need to Strengthen Security Formations in Edo Central Senatorial District of Edo State.”
He said that on Feb. 24 five banks in Uromi, the commercial centre in Edo Central Senatorial District, were attacked by armed robbers who stole large sums of money from the banks.
He said that 28 persons died during the attacks while many others sustaining injuries.
He said that it was necessary to strengthen security in the area to forestall future attacks.
The House mandated its Committees on Nigerian Army and Police Affairs to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.
The House also observed a minute silence in honour of the victims of attacks.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng