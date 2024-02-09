ADVERTISEMENT
House of Reps urges FG to enforce executive order on Nigerian-made product patronage

News Agency Of Nigeria

Reps also urged the FG to embark on awareness campaigns to sensitise Nigerians to the benefits of patronising indigenous textile manufacturers.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Esosa Iyawe (LP-Edo) during plenary in Abuja. In his motion, he said the textile sector represented a major hub of economic activity in most developing countries, adding that it had been a major player in the manufacturing sector of Nigeria’s economy.

He explained that the Nigerian textile industry used to be the largest employer of labour after the government, with companies like Kaduna Textile Ltd. (KTL), and United Nigerian Textile Plc, among others.

He said the non-compliance with 2017 Executive Order 003 and the low patronage of local textiles by Nigerians in favour of cheap imported fabrics would continue to underprice the textile products in Nigeria.

He said such an attitude would further cripple Nigeria’s textile industry and consequently hamper the country’s economic growth. Adopting the motion, the House urged the Federal Government to ensure implementation and enforce compliance with Executive Order 003 of 2017.

It also urged the federal government to embark on awareness campaigns to sensitise Nigerians to the benefits of patronising indigenous textile manufacturers. The House also urged the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the National Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Nigeria Immigration Service, among others, to patronise NUTGTWN.

The house further urged the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment to provide a conducive environment that would attract both indigenous and foreign investments for sustainable economic development. The House mandated the Committees on Industry and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.

NAN reports that the order, signed by former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in 2017, requires federal government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to show patriotism by prioritising locally made goods to boost the weak economy and create jobs.

House of Reps urges FG to enforce executive order on Nigerian-made product patronage

