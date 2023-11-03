ADVERTISEMENT
Reps urge Aviation sector to prioritise safety, innovation

News Agency Of Nigeria

The committee emphasised the importance of safety in aviation and affirms commitment to work collaboratively with stakeholders.

Reps urge Aviation sector to prioritise safety, innovation
Reps urge Aviation sector to prioritise safety, innovation [images.com/Universal Images Group via Getty Images]

Rep. Thomas Eriyetom, the chairman of the committee, said this during an interactive session with heads of agencies under the ministry of Aviation and Aarospace in Abuja on Thursday. He emphasised the paramount importance of safety in aviation, while affirming the committee’s commitment to work collaboratively with stakeholders.

This, according to him, is to ensure that airports, airlines, and aviation technologies in Nigeria meet the highest international safety standards.

He stressed the need for sustainability in the aviation industry, stating that eco-friendly aviation technologies and practices should be explored to reduce the carbon footprint and contribute to a greener future for the sector.

The chairman underscored the significant role aviation technology plays in national development, highlighting that it signified progress, connectivity, and economic vitality. He described aviation as the lifeblood that unites diverse nations like Nigeria, fostering trade, bridging gaps, and enabling the exchange of knowledge and culture.

Ereyitomi expressed the importance of innovation and technological advancement in the aviation sector. He acknowledged that embracing cutting-edge technology, enhancing infrastructure, and nurturing human capital are essential for Nigeria’s aviation industry to remain competitive on the global stage.

He stressed the committee’s commitment to engage in partnerships aimed at revolutionising the aviation sector, which involved improving airport infrastructure, optimising air traffic management, and advancing aviation safety protocols.

During the session, FCAT Rector, Capt. Modibbo Alkali, raised concerns about the challenges the institution faces, particularly in funding and remunerations.

He highlighted that the college is fully funded by the federal government but is owed significant amounts by some government agencies, such as the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

He said in spite of challenges, the college is successfully training and retraining its workforce across the country, and its graduating students are performing exceptionally well.

